Vatican synod ends without clear stances on women deacons, LGBT

VATICAN CITY - A month-long Vatican meeting on the future of the Roman Catholic Church ended on Saturday without clear stands on hot-button issues such as women deacons and welcoming the LGBT community.

At the synod, the pope gave women and lay people a vote on Church affairs for the first time. The participants meet for a final session in a year, then the pope will write a document on issues facing the Church.

Two referred to the possibility of women being ordained deacons, and those received the most negative votes even though they passed. Asked at a news conference about the relatively high number of negative votes on women deacons, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, one of the organisers, said he was surprised"that so many people have voted in favour... that means that the resistance is not so great as people have thought". headtopics.com

One paragraph in the final document said:"In different ways, people who feel marginalized or excluded from the Church because of their marriage status, identity or sexuality, also ask to be heard and accompanied."

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, which ministers to LGBT Catholics, said that the report"greatly disappoints" those who expected something more positive.

