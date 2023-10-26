Vaporisers hidden in false ceilings, toilets: 800 students, including primary school pupils, prosecuted for vaping offences in 2022

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said the Ministry of Education (MOE) had referred the students to them, adding that some were fined. Those caught purchasing, using or owning a vaporiser can be fined up to $2,000 per offence.

He also said the Government and various health agencies were concerned about the vaping situation, not just among students but in the wider community. "Recalcitrant offenders may also be referred by the schools to HSA for further action, such as composition fines or prosecution," added the spokesman.

Those caught importing, distributing or selling such products faces fines of up to $10,000, and a jail sentence of up to six months or both for the first offence.A discipline master with an IHL, who declined to be named, said students caught for their first offence are usually given a warning. The school will also send a letter to their parents. headtopics.com

"The number of students caught vaping each month has not improved. Now they hide the vaporisers in false ceilings or behind mirrors in the toilets close to the classrooms," said the discipline master, who added that teachers now conduct random checks on students.

Doctors have warned of the dangers of vaping, saying it could lead to respiratory problems similar to cigarette smoking.

