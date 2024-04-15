Vaping-related Respiratory Issues Go Unreported in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Doctors treating respiratory issues are not always aware if their patients have been vaping. Therefore, cases are not tracked systematically at hospitals because these patients are not always willing to share their vaping history.
He said the man underwent an uncommon treatment procedure, termed whole lung lavage, at the hospital. Sometimes called lung washing, the treatment is a specific procedure that uses saline solution to “wash out” the lungs. From data of individual countries, it looks like there has been an alarming rise in vaping, especially among teenagers and young adults in their 20s around the world.
However, the World Health Organisation in December 2023 urged governments to treat e-cigarettes in a similar way to tobacco, and ban all flavours.Worry over 'vaping generation' in S'pore as vaping offences surged in 2023 Dr Sewa said that with the evolution of e-cigarettes into more “personalised” devices, and manufacturers adding different flavours and additives, the risks of some of these chemicals are now being recognised.
He said that although schools and institutes of higher learning have stepped up checks in recent years, it is likely that there is under-detection.Students at dormitories in the NUS, NTU and SMU campuses had said in September 2023 that vaping culture still persists on campus, with some residents reselling vaporisers that were bought in bulk from dealers.
Singapore Vaping Respiratory Issues Doctors Patients Tracking Authorities Checks Breathing Problems
Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »
Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »
Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »
Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »