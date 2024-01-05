Vanessa Wang Zi Qi Pleads Guilty to Public Nuisance and Causing Hurt

Vanessa Wang Zi Qi pleaded guilty to two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of voluntarily causing hurt. He was caught on several videos that went viral on social media. On Jan 5, Vanessa Wang Zi Qi, 47, whom court documents identified as male, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of voluntarily causing hurt. Another charge of being a public nuisance will be taken into consideration during his sentencing, scheduled for Jan 17.

District Judge Kessler Soh called for a mandatory treatment order (MTO) suitability report after both Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Yvonne Poon and Wang’s lawyer, Mr Kalaithasan Karuppaya, asked for one. SBS Transit extends train, bus services on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve DPP Poon said Wang was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and bipolar disorder in 2019 and missed follow-up treatment for two years. According to medical websites, gender dysphoria refers to a sense of unease that someone may have as a result of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identit





thenewpaper » / 🏆 7. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Pleads Guilty to Flipping Hot Pot of Boiling Soup onto Man in DisputeA woman in Singapore pleaded guilty to flipping a pot of boiling soup onto a man after claiming he damaged her mobile phone. The incident resulted in burns to 29% of the man's body, requiring multiple skin grafts.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Mother reunites with long-lost son after 40 yearsA Singaporean mother, Ms Wang Wen Lian, reunites with her son, Hsu Hu-chin, after nearly four decades of separation. They connected over a Zoom video call, and Ms Wang expressed her joy and longing for her son. Mr Hsu had sought help from The Straits Times to find his mother after unsuccessful attempts through social media and her past employer.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

The Role of Passion in Entrepreneurial SuccessThe journey to entrepreneurial success is often intricately woven with the pursuit of one’s passion. Two business founders, Rhonda Wong and Vanessa Ho, have parlayed their deep-seated beliefs into groundbreaking ventures offering innovative solutions to real-world problems. Both narratives underscore the indispensable role of passion in achieving remarkable milestones.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China’s ‘first coffee village’ brewing up change amid digital transformation as jobseekers give it a shot, tourists take a sipMr Wang Jiawei has long been proud that his small village in southwest China boasts some of the country’s best Arabica coffee beans. But for many years, that distinction was not enticing enough to prevent local adults from leaving. The problem was that the coffee-bean output and price were too low to support the 2,200 people living in Xinzhai in the city of Baoshan, Yunnan province, which promotes itself as “the first coffee village in China”. Like many Chinese people from relatively poor agrarian regions, farmers were generally more inclined to migrate to southern coastal factories to make a living.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore's Male Singers Continue to Sell Out ConcertsTaiwan’s Jay Chou, Singapore’s JJ Lin, Hong Kong’s Jacky Cheung, Hong Kong-born Jackson Wang, and Chinese singer Joker Xue have all sold out their stadium shows in Singapore, with some tickets being grabbed within hours of their release.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Jail for guilt-ridden university student caught breaking into Apple office to try to return stolen goodsLe Viet Hoang, a university student, broke into Apple and A*Star offices to steal items for cash. He later tried to return some of the stolen goods but was caught and arrested.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »