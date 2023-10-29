US urges Israel to protect civilians, increase aid to Gaza

A Palestinian boy rides a bike, as Emergency personnel and people check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 29, 2023.

Biden and Netanyahu discussed efforts to protect the more than 200 hostages seized by Palestinian Hamas militants in a surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7 that killed 1,400 people. With the death toll in the Gaza Strip in the thousands and climbing, Biden's administration has been under increasing pressure to make clear that its steadfast support of Israel does not translate into a blanket endorsement of all that its ally is doing in the impoverished enclave.

"What we believe is that every hour, every day of this military operation, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the Israeli government should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas terrorists who are legitimate military targets and civilians who are not," he said on CNN. headtopics.com

Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, say 8,005 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate Iran-backed Hamas. "That creates an added burden for Israel, but it does not lessen Israel's responsibility under international humanitarian law, to distinguish between terrorists and civilians, and to protect the lives of innocent people, and that is the overwhelming majority of the people in Gaza," Sullivan said.

In an interview on CBS, Sullivan was asked if there was"daylight" between the United States and the Netanyahu government, Sullivan responded,""We talk candidly, we talked directly, we share our views in an unvarnished way and we will continue to do that." headtopics.com

