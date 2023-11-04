US urges Israel to protect civilians as Gaza death toll soars

People searching for victims and survivors amid the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Nov 2. Israeli soldiers in Kfar Aza, an Israeli kibbutz near the border with Gaza that was heavily damaged in the Oct 7 attack, on Nov 2. The area outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Nov 2, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

GAZA/JERUSALEM – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed to Israel on Friday to take steps to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip as its forces kept up their bombardment of the Palestinian enclave and the death toll among residents soared. The Israeli military said its troops were fighting Hamas militants in close-quarters combat in the ruined streets after encircling Gaza City in their bid to wipe out the Islamist group that controls the small, densely populated territory. Israeli forces also pounded Gaza from ground, sea and air throughout the night, amid rising global alarm over scarcities of necessities, collapsing medical services and a civilian death toll that has now surpassed 9,000. Mr Blinken was visiting the region for the second time in less than a month to show support for Israel, a close US ally, over its response to the Oct 7 Hamas militant attack on southern Israeli communities that killed some 1,400 people and triggered the wa

