US, UK, Canada unveil new sanctions on supporters of Myanmar military

WASHINGTON - The United States, Canada and Britain took aim Tuesday at sources of support to Myanmar’s military regime, building on earlier sanctions and targeting its ability to buy weapons. The fresh restrictions come more than two years after a military coup that also launched a violent campaign against democracy activists.

“Burma’s military regime has repeatedly harmed civilians in air strikes, suppressed pro-democracy movements, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and displaced millions of people” since the coup, said the US Treasury Department, using another name for Myanmar.

It added that the latest sanctions target companies and individuals, including government officials, who perpetuate or facilitate violence in the Southeast Asian country.The United States said this remains the biggest single source of foreign revenue for the military regime, providing hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

“We continue to encourage all countries to take tangible measures to halt the flow of arms, aviation fuel, and revenue to the military regime,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

The US Treasury also designated three companies that have helped the military regime import arms and other goods, and five people. “Today’s action, taken in coordination with Canada and the United Kingdom, maintains our collective pressure on Burma’s military and denies the regime access to arms and supplies necessary to commit its violent acts,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury Department undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

