The United States, Britain and France oppose a Russian-drafted UN Security Council statement condemning an attack on Iran's embassy compound in Syria. The US, France, and Britain argued that the facts remained unclear and there was no consensus among council members.

Russia criticized the Western 'troika' for employing double standards in their approach to legality and order in the international context.

