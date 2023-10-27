US toymakers play up more educational and sustainable products to price-savvy parents

Quinn Byrne, 5, shops with her mother Jamie Byrne, at a Learning Express store in Lake Zurich, Illinois, United States Sep 26, 2023. While still in its early phase, a growing number of toy marketers are embracing MESH — or mental, emotional and social health — as a designation for toys that teach kids skills like how to adjust to new challenges, resolve conflict, advocate for themselves, or solve problems. (AP Photo/Nam Y.
To match such expectations, toymakers are developing merchandise with more price-aware shoppers in mind, as they try to deliver options that fit every budget, industry experts said.At the annual New York City Toy Fair earlier this month - the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere - observers said the industry is adapting to help shoppers stretch their wallets.
Mr James Zahn, editor-in-chief of trade magazine The Toy Book, said some toymakers have managed to bring costs down recently. He showed CNA a digital pet toy that players can touch, feel and interact with, which is retailing at US$30. headtopics.com
A toy store in Brooklyn said imported and heavier toys are particularly susceptible to price pressures. For instance, a set of wooden chess and checkers games costs around 10 to 25 per cent more today compared to a few years ago.Aside from the price, today’s parents are also looking for more educational and stimulating toys for their children.
One such vendor was In Kidz, a firm which creates children’s play products that focus on learning about different cultures. According to the Toy Association, 79 per cent of US parents view play as an important form of self-care. This includes easing anxiety and reducing stress.Such statistics have pushed toymakers to prove their games and gadgets are more than just gimmicks, and stretch the scope of play to new limits. headtopics.com
Market research firm NPD Group found that almost a quarter of all toys sold from June 2021 to June 2022 were purchased for those above the age of 12.Ageless Innovation, a firm that produces robotic therapy toy pets, said its products are designed to bring joy, play, comfort and companionship into the lives of seniors.