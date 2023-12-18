US to Establish International Maritime Coalition to Counter Houthi Attacks

The United States is setting up an international maritime coalition to counter the escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on vital shipping routes. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that these attacks are reckless, dangerous, and violate international law. A virtual meeting will be held to address the issue and ministers from Middle Eastern countries will participate. Iran is warned to stop supporting the Houthi attacks.

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking two 'Israeli-linked' vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza





