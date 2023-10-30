US, South Korea hold joint air exercises with 130 warplanes

The annual drills, called Vigilant Defense, will run until Friday, featuring variants of the F-35 stealth fighter from both theThe drills are aimed at improving interoperability between the two militaries by performing major air missions such as air-to-surface live fire drills, defensive counter-air operations and other emergency training.

"We will maintain the best combat readiness to immediately respond to and strongly punish any provocation by the enemy through an intense training simulating an actual situation," South Korea's military said in a statement.in what the United States and its Asian allies have condemned as Pyongyang's efforts to advance its military capabilities in return for arms support to Moscow.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Saturday it was the"steadfast will" of Pyongyang to expand ties with Russia, adding that their relations will act as a"powerful strategic" element if security in the region is endangered.between the United States and South Korea as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul. headtopics.com

