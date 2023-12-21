US says 'very serious' negotiations underway for new Gaza ceasefire

The United States said “very serious” negotiations were taking place on a new Gaza ceasefire and release of more Israeli hostages. But prospects for a deal remained uncertain as Hamas insisted it would not discuss anything less than a complete end to Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian enclave.





