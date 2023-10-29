US says Israel must protect civilians in Gaza, stop Jewish settler violence

A Palestinian boy rides a bike, as Emergency personnel and people check the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 29, 2023.

"What we believe is that every hour, every day of this military operation, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the Israeli government should be taking every possible means available to them to distinguish between Hamas terrorists who are legitimate military targets and civilians who are not," Sullivan said on CNN.

Sullivan also said Netanyahu has a responsibility to"rein in" extremist Jewish settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank."It is totally unacceptable to have extremist settler violence against innocent people in the West Bank," he said.As Israel's largest military backer, the United States bears some responsibility for its actions on the battlefield, US Representative Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on NBC's Meet the Press. headtopics.com

The attack from Gaza by Hamas that killed 1,400 people unleashed a wave of aerial bombardment from Israel and an incipient ground operation. The Palestinian militant group also took more than 200 hostages.

The Hamas militants who control Gaza have embedded themselves among the Palestinian population and in civilian infrastructure, making an operation against them extremely difficult, Sullivan said. Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks. With supplies of food, water and medicines running low, thousands of Gaza residents headtopics.com

In an interview on CBS, Sullivan was asked if there was"daylight" between the US and the Netanyahu government.

