US restaurant owner adds $68 surcharge to punish parents with kids he finds loud and unruly

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in the Blue Ridge Mountains has a warning printed on its menu that reads: “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.” The couple, Kyle and Lyndsey Landmann, were accompanied by their children and four other families - including 11 children aged between three and eight.

"The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children's behaviour," he wrote. She told Today the restaurant's owner, Mr Tim Richter, said he was adding the surcharge of US$50 per bill at their table because the kids were "too loud" and they were "running around outside", even though they were chaperoned by adults.

She added: “I looked around the restaurant and everybody was frozen watching this show he was putting on. He was yelling.” Online reviews of the restaurant are filled with examples of upset parents claiming they were either charged or chastised by the restaurant for what the staff deemed to be unruly and disruptive children.The patron chronicled how when his wife was rocking their four-month old baby - who was not crying - to sleep, a manager told her that “you don’t do that in a fancy restaurant”.

The patron claimed that the owner said their children were running through the restaurant. He also told them to “go to Burger King and Walmart”, and that they were bad parents.