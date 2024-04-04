US prosecutor to appeal judge's decision on Trump's claim over classified documents

The US prosecutor leading the case against Donald Trump for retaining classified documents after leaving office pushed back on a federal judge after she signaled she may accept the former president's claim that the records were his personal property.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a court filing late on Tuesday (April 2) that his office would appeal any decision by US District Judge Aileen Cannon that would instruct jurors in the case to consider what he called Trump's 'fundamentally flawed legal premise.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Sweeps Republican Nominating ContestsDonald Trump wins multiple Republican nominating contests and faces charges for election interference.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Donald Trump posts $122 million bond for E. Jean Carroll's defamation verdictNEW YORK — Donald Trump on Friday (March 8) posted a US$91.6 million (S$122 million) bond to cover the defamation verdict in favour of writer E. Jean Carroll, and began his appeal of the case that arose from his branding her a liar after she accused him of raping her decades ago. The bond from Federal Insurance Co, part of...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Joe Biden and Donald Trump Clinch Nominations for US Presidential Election RematchUS President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both secure their parties' nominations, setting the stage for the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Donald Trump warns of coming American "bloodbath" caused by illegal immigrantsFormer US President Donald Trump doubles down on his warning of a coming American "bloodbath" caused by illegal immigrants, accusing President Joe Biden of unleashing "carnage, chaos and killing" in the country.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Trump leads Biden in 6 battleground US states, WSJ poll findsDonald Trump was also seen as more fit physically and mentally than President Joe Biden.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

SOTU: Biden lambasts Trump, Trump ferociously rebutsLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »