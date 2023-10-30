US President Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks

US President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Wednesday for talks that may ease friction between the two superpowers over military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence.

Biden welcomed the Chinese leader at the Filoli estate, a country house and gardens about 48km south of San Francisco, where they will move later for a The US and Chinese leaders will be seeking to reduce friction in what many see as the world's most important relationship, but deep progress on the vast differences separating them may have to wait for another da

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAİTS_TİMES: Chinese President Xi Jinping to Dine with Top US Business Leaders in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is set to have dinner with top business leaders in San Francisco as he aims to attract American companies and address recent struggles in foreign investment. The dinner will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and follows talks between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden .

Source: straits_times | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Joe Biden, Xi Jinping set to steal Apec spotlight with talks to steady tiesWASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold summit talks in San Francisco next week as they seek to stabilise tense ties by meeting in-person for just the second time in nearly three years, but little bonhomie and no grand bargains appear in the offing. The summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet for Talks on Military Conflicts and AIU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet for talks that aim to ease tensions on military conflicts , drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence. However, significant progress on economic differences may be delayed.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet for Talks on Military Conflicts and AIU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet for the first time in a year to discuss military conflicts , drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence. However, significant progress on economic differences may be delayed.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Biden, Xi set to steal Apec spotlight with talks to steady tiesUS President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold summit talks next week. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: President Xi Jinping says China's women must start 'new trend of family'Factors including high childcare costs have deterred many young Chinese women from having children. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »