US police scour Maine for man sought in Lewiston mass shootings

This handout image released on Oct 25, 2023 by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook shows a photo of the armed suspect in a shooting as law enforcement in Androscoggin County investigate "two active shooter events" in Lewiston, Maine.

Earlier, they posted on Facebook photographs of a bearded man in a brown hoodie and jeans at one of the crime scenes, holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle in the firing position. Several media reported that a Maine law enforcement bulletin identified Card as a trained firearms instructor and member of the US Army reserve who recently reported that he had mental health issues, including hearing voices. It also said he threatened to shoot up a National Guard base.

The army did not immediately respond to requests for information about Card, including details on his service record. Lewiston is a former textile hub and town of 38,000 people in Androscoggin County about 56km north of Maine's largest city, Portland. headtopics.com

At a reunification centre in Lewiston's"sister city" Auburn, just across the Androscoggin River, some families were discovering that relatives who had been at the bar and bowling alley had been killed in the shooting, Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque told reporters.

