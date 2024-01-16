US military carries out strikes in Yemen against Houthi-controlled missiles

The US military carried out new strikes in Yemen on Tuesday against anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country. Disruptions to Red Sea shipping caused by Houthi attacks will push up prices of consumer goods in Europe in particular, according to an executive from port and freight operator DP World. The attacks have affected companies and alarmed major powers.





