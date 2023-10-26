US hunts for Army reservist suspected of killing 18 in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine - US police on Thursday searched the woods, waterways and towns of Maine for a US Army reservist wanted in connection with theThe town of Lewiston, a former textile hub of 38,000 people, and neighbouring communities largely shut down to enable hundreds of officers to expand their manhunt with an arrest warrant for Robert R. Card.

There was an eerie quiet in the normally bustling city on the banks of the Androscoggin River, with almost no cars on the roads and just a few people outside. Many downtown businesses appeared to be closed. An illuminated “Shelter in Place” sign was stationed on Lewiston’s Main Street.

Card’s trail led to Lisbon, about 7 miles (11km) to the southeast, where Maine State Police found a white SUV they believe Card used to get away and parked at a boat launch on the river. Public records showed he has three watercraft registrations: two Sea-Doos and a Bayliner. headtopics.com

A Maine law enforcement bulletin described Card as a trained firearms instructor who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues. Guns are lightly regulated in Maine, where about half of all adults live in a household with a gun, according to a 2020 study by RAND Corporation. Maine does not require a permit to buy or carry a gun, and it does not have so-called “red flag” laws seen in some other states that allow law enforcement to temporarily disarm people deemed to be dangerous.

Rick Goddard, 44, who lives across the street from Card’s father’s farm in Bowdoin, said Card was a gun enthusiast who otherwise kept a low profile. The last time he saw Card he was helping his father cut hay on their farm. headtopics.com

The attacks began shortly before 7pm at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where one female patron and six males were shot dead, police said, without giving the victims’ ages. Within about 10 minutes, they received reports of a shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, about three miles (5 km) away, where eight males were shot dead.Authorities were still notifying families on Thursday afternoon that their loved ones had been killed.

