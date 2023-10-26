US House Speaker Johnson not likely to reprise Trump election fight

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hands the gavel to speaker-elect Mike Johnson at the Capitol in Washington, on Oct 25, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)has joined his conservative Republican colleagues in voting against abortion and same-sex marriage but has drawn the most attention for his efforts to

Since winning the speaker's gavel on Wednesday, the 51-year-old Louisiana lawmaker has declined to comment on his work with former President Trump following the 2020 election, or say whether he believes Biden legitimately won.

The bipartisan law, passed as a response to the chaos of Jan 6, 2021, requires approval of one-fifth of the House and Senate to consider a challenge to a state's results - a much higher bar than existed before, when any single lawmaker from each chamber had the ability to trigger a challenge. headtopics.com

Democratic groups have blasted Johnson for his legal work advocating for conservative social causes before being elected to the House in 2016. He also represented a biblical theme park in a religious discrimination lawsuit against the state of Kentucky and opposed a court ruling that struck down laws criminalizing gay sex.

Following Trump's defeat, Johnson crafted a legal brief, signed by 125 other House Republicans, that sought to persuade the Supreme Court to reject election results from several contested states Trump had lost to Biden. headtopics.com

Even then, he would have little ability to influence the outcome."The speaker has a very limited and almost nonexistent role in Electoral College process," said Michael Thorning, an election-law expert at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

