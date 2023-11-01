HEAD TOPICS

US House panel seeks ban on federal purchases of Chinese drones

The U.S. House of Representatives' China committee will introduce a bill to ban the U.S. government from buying Chinese drones, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

