US House panel seeks ban on federal purchases of Chinese drones

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Singaporean Chinese literature stalwart and author Fang Ran dies aged 80The co-founder of Chinese periodical Equatorial Wind created a space for emerging young writers. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'successful' missionBEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth on Tuesday (Oct 31) after five months in orbit at the country's space station, state media reported.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Some Chinese institutions borrow at 50% rate as liquidity squeezedSHANGHAI : Overnight borrowing costs for some Chinese financial institutions jumped to as high as 50 per cent on Tuesday, as a month-end scramble for cash squeezed liquidity and stressed money markets.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: What I learnt from taking the Chinese O-Level exam at age 30Having taken Chinese as a simplified module in secondary school and given up on his mother tongue since, documentary storyteller Ong Kah Jing (OKJ) has overcome the notion that learning languages as a working adult is too difficult.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Thai police bust $45m gold scam, arrest four Chinese ‘kingpins’Police say the Chinese nationals hired Thais to open three companies to help them launder money. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 57-year-old Chinese-Chilean table tennis player wins over crowd at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile: Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying left China all alone for an adventure in Chile in 1989.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕