US fighter jets strike Syria after attacks by Iran-backed militia

US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on the two facilities used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and militia groups that it backs, the Pentagon said, warning the US will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel's offencive against Hamas did not stop, the United States will "not be spared from this fire". "These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday.
The United States has sent warships and fighter aircraft to the region over the last three weeks. On Thursday the Pentagon said about 900 more US troops have arrived in the Middle East or are heading there to bolster air defences for US personnel. headtopics.com
Israel has bombarded the densely populated Gaza Strip following the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities. Israel says Hamas killed some 1,400 people including children, and took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants and older adults.
The missile hit a medical facility in Taba, injuring at least six people, Al Qahera reported. A witness in Taba confirmed hearing an explosion and seeing smoke rising, but Reuters was not immediately able to identify the blast's source.Israel said on Friday that its fighter jets had struck three senior Hamas operatives who played significant roles in the Oct 7 attack on Israel. They were commanders in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, part of the Gaza City Brigade, Israel said. headtopics.com