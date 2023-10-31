US Fed poised to keep rates unchanged as it opens key meeting

He added that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would likely stress that the central bank can proceed carefully in balancing risks, given a"broad set of new and old uncertainties." "The stronger incoming data mean officials won't rule out an additional rate hike," said Michael Pearce of Oxford Economics in a recent note.

"The broader trend in inflation remains downward, and officials have made clear they won't change course based on one month's data," Pearce said. Furthermore, the Fed will be considering other pressures such as a recent surge in yields on longer-term government bonds.

