Analysts and traders parsing recent Fed speeches overwhelmingly expect the US central bank to hold rates steady for the second meeting in a row as it looks to return inflation to its long-term target of 2 per cent.

Interest rate hikes slow down inflation by raising the cost of borrowing from the bank, which dampens economic activity and weakens the labour market. Futures traders assign a probability of 99.9 per cent that the Fed will vote to hold rates steady in November, according to CME Group data.In a surprising development for many analysts, the Fed's aggressive interest rate policy has not pushed the world's largest economy into a recession, and it looks unlikely to do so in the coming months.

"I never believed we would need a recession to bring inflation down – and today we saw again that the American economy continues to grow even as inflation has come down," he added. Whereas the Fed's key short-term rate mainly affects the borrowing rates offered by banks, Treasury yields determine"everything from mortgage rates to corporate and municipal bond yields", KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk wrote in a recent note to clients. headtopics.com

"Many within the Fed believe that the rise in yields we have seen is equivalent to an additional rate hike," she added. Earlier this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the current policy stance is"restrictive", suggesting monetary policy was working to put"downward pressure on economic activity and inflation".And Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he believed the Fed was"at the point where we can hold rates where they are".

And Bank of America's economists said they expect a final rate hike in December due to the"strong" economic data seen in September, adding that it was"a close call".