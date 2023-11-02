US Fed keeps rates unchanged, signals Treasury yield rise reduces need to hike

He said he was not yet confident to judge whether monetary policy was restrictive enough to bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2 per cent target. The committee said in a post-meeting statement that “tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation”, adding the word “financial” to language that previously referred only to credit conditions.

The Fed chief said previous rate hikes were putting downward pressure on economic activity and inflation, and the full effects of tightening had yet to be felt. Policymakers repeated that, in determining “the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 per cent over time”, they would take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, as well as lag effects on the economy and inflation.The FOMC meets next on Dec 12-13 and then on Jan 30-31.

The US economy expanded at a 4.9 per cent annualised rate in the last quarter, the fastest clip in almost two years, as consumers splurged broadly on furniture, travel and other discretionary purchases.

Whether that economic strength persists or slows down is one of the biggest questions facing policymakers, and the outcome has the potential to shape the direction for inflation and interest rates.

