US Fed keeps interest rates at 22-year high

The decision was widely expected, given the Fed's stated goal of slowing inflation to its long-term target of two per cent. It marks the first time officials have held rates steady at two consecutive meetings since they began tightening monetary policy last year.
Despite the lack of monetary tightening, the United States still has a long way to go in bringing inflation down to its long-term two per cent target sustainably, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference on Wednesday.The US central bank said any future decisions on policy firming would"take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments".
Since peaking at more than seven per cent in June last year, inflation, as measured by the Fed's favoured yardstick, has slowed by more than half - although it remains stuck firmly above three per cent.
When the Fed hikes interest rates it raises the cost of borrowing from the bank, which is supposed dampen economic activity and weaken the labour market. But despite its aggressive monetary tightening, the Fed noted that"economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter".The Fed's move is likely to raise expectations that it is done hiking interest rates and is moving into a prolonged pause.Despite a recent series of strong economic data, the Fed's rate decision has been made easier by a surge in yields on longer-term government bonds.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕