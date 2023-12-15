US envoy admits doubts over landmark climate agreement

Hours after the applause and relief that the world had finally reached a landmark climate agreement in Dubai, US special envoy John Kerry admitted that he thought it might never happen. The seasoned international negotiator recalled a conversation with one minister who worried about a deal that would signal the end of fossil fuels. 'One minister from one of those countries involved said, 'John, you can't ask us to commit economic suicide',' Mr Kerry said.

He did not name the country but Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, led the charge against any strong language against fossil fuels. Kuwait and Iraq were also staunch opponents





