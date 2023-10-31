US employment costs increase 1.1% on a pickup in wage growth

The employment cost index, a broad gauge of wages and benefits, increased 1.1 per cent in the July-to-September period after rising 1% in the second quarter, according to Bureau of Labour Statistics figures released Tuesday. While wage growth picked up slightly within private industry, salaries at state and local governments surged.Compared with a year earlier, the ECI was up 4.3 per cent, the smallest annual advance since the end of 2021.

While there are a number of other earnings metrics published more frequently – including average hourly earnings figures from the monthly jobs report – economists tend to prefer the ECI because it’s not distorted by shifts in the composition of employment among occupations or industries.

With Fed officials watching economic data closely for any signs that the job market is no longer easing, the surprise pickup in labour costs may fuel concerns that inflation will remain stubborn. Policymakers are widely expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday. Still, a sustained re-acceleration in wage growth risks spurring the central bank to raise borrowing costs further in coming months.

Wages and salaries for civilian workers rose 1.2 per cent in the quarter and were up 4.6 per cent from a year earlier. Pay for government employees climbed 1.8 per cent from the prior quarter, the most in a year.

Adjusted for inflation, compensation grew at a slower annual pace. Low unemployment and positive real earnings growth has been a crucial part of the resilience of household spending. Data out last week showed a burst in consumer spending helped fuel the strongest economic growth in nearly two years. BLOOMBERGResend verification e-mail

