US economy grows at fastest rate in nearly two years

Analysts have raised fears of a downturn as the US central bank started lifting interest rates rapidly last year to fight inflation, but the world's biggest economy has so far defied these predictions.

Gross domestic product growth came in at an annual rate of 4.9 per cent for the July to September period, the quickest pace since late 2021, according to Commerce Department data. It also comes as President Joe Biden works to bolster sentiment on his handling of the economy as he seeks reelection in 2024.

He called this"a testament to the resilience of American consumers and American workers," touting the effects of an economic agenda he dubs"Bidenomics." "While these signs of economic strength will fuel speculations that the economy is reaccelerating, we do not expect such strong momentum will be sustained," he told AFP. headtopics.com

"We are now seeing some consumer stress in the rising delinquency rates for credit cards and auto loans," he added. But if the trend persists, it could lead policymakers to consider further interest rate hikes to rein in price increases in a sustainable way.But he cautioned:"There is still a strong case to expect a sharp downturn over coming quarters."

