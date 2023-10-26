US economy grows at fastest rate in nearly two years

WASHINGTON – The US economy heated up in the third quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as a resilient job market helped boost consumer spending, holding off the prospect of a recession.

Analysts have raised fears of a downturn as the US central bank started lifting interest rates rapidly last year to fight inflation, but the world’s biggest economy has so far defied these predictions.

The latest GDP figure is a significant bump from the second quarter’s 2.1 per cent growth and much higher than the 4 per cent figure that analysts expected. The pick-up reflects “accelerations in consumer spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending” among other factors, said the Commerce Department. headtopics.com

But polls have indicated that voters remain sceptical over his management, adding to challenges as he seeks another term in the White House.For now, a robust growth figure adds to hope that the country can bring down inflation without triggering a recession.

“The US economy continued to show remarkable resilience over the summer with surprisingly robust job growth and an unexpected consumer spending spree,” said Mr Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY. Mr Daco told AFP: “While these signs of economic strength will fuel speculations that the economy is reaccelerating, we do not expect such strong momentum will be sustained.”Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjancic said she expects that consumers are spending the “last portion of pandemic-related savings”, and said she expects growth will slow in the fourth quarter. headtopics.com

But high bond yields are driving rates for the consumer sharply up as well, doing some of the Fed’s work and giving the central bank room to hold off a further hike for now, she said.

