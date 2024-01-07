US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized and is in the intensive care unit after complications from an elective procedure. The breach of protocol has baffled officials across the government, including at the Pentagon. Austin did not inform senior defense officials until Jan 4, causing confusion at the White House. Austin's duties as Defense Secretary require his availability to respond to national security crises.





