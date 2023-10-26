US-China tensions will slow global chip industry, TSMC founder says

Chang, who founded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in the late 1980s, made the remarks at an event hosted by the Asia Society in New York. The company has helped the democratically governed island of Taiwan become the world's leading producer of advanced chips.

US officials earlier this month enacted another set of export restrictions that clamped down on what chips and chipmaking tools can be exported to China after Huawei Technologies last month showed off a phone with a new domestically manufactured chip.

Chang, 92, said that cutting off China's chip industry from the rest of the world would affect other players beyond China. "I think that decoupling will ultimately slow down everybody. Of course, the immediate purpose is to slow China down, and I think it's doing that," Chang said. headtopics.com

Chang said that the effects of such decoupling were already becoming clear and that many previous economic conflicts between established and emerging powers had ended in wars. "It looks like counties are mad at each other, that worries me," said Chang, who characterises the geopolitical tension between the US and China as an existing power confronting an emerging power.He also praised the higher education system in the US, adding his optimism about the country as TMSC invests to build chipmaking facilities in Arizona.

Born and raised in China, Chang built a career in the US, where he become a naturalised citizen in 1962, before being recruited to build the chip industry in Taiwan. He is now regarded as a legendary figure in the industry that's caught in the middle of the geopolitical tension. headtopics.com

"I really think this country, which is my country, (the) United States, is still the hope of the world, that's in spite of all the problems we are having," said Chang.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

China's new bonds to help economic recovery, official says, as budget deficit risesBEIJING : China's new sovereign bonds will help bolster the economic recovery, China's vice finance minister Zhu Zhongming said on Wednesday, as the government's stepped-up fiscal stimulus sharply raises its budget deficit. Read more ⮕

China launches new mission to space stationJIUQUAN, Gansu: China sent a fresh crew to its Tiangong space station on Thursday (Oct 26), in the latest mission for a growing space programme that plans to send people to the moon by 2030. The Shenzhou-17 blasted off from the Jiuquan launch site in arid northwest China at 11. Read more ⮕

Genesis says NY AG lawsuit may force "no deal" bankruptcy liquidationNEW YORK : Crypto lender Genesis Global said on Tuesday a New York civil fraud lawsuit could lead to a bankruptcy liquidation that does not resolve its claims against parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG). Read more ⮕

Donald Trump fined $14,000 for second gag order violation in civil fraud caseNEW YORK — Donald Trump was fined US$10,000 (S$14,000) on Wednesday (Oct 25) after the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial said the former US president for a second time violated a gag order barring him from disparaging court staff. Justice Arthur Engoron had imposed the order on Oct 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo... Read more ⮕

Blinken says will work with China's Wang Yi to prevent Middle East conflict from spreadingUS officials also want Beijing to use its influence with Iran to help prevent the conflict from spreading. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

China removes Li Shangfu as defence ministerQin Gang, who was removed as foreign minister in July, was also stripped of his state councillor position on Tuesday. Read more ⮕