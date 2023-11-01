US Army Reserve, family raised alarm about Maine shooter weeks before attack

At least one soldier who was friendly with Card told his unit leaders that Card's behaviour was so alarming that he feared"Card was going to snap and commit a mass shooting", according to the Army Reserve unit's September email released by the sheriff's office.Police hunt for man linked to major mass shootings in Maine

As in many US states, guns are lightly regulated in Maine and no permit is required to buy or carry one. In 2022, however, the state passed a so-called"yellow flag law" that allows police to seek a court order allowing them to temporarily seize guns from a person a medical practitioner has deemed may be in danger of hurting themselves or others.

In the Sagadahoc County sheriff's account, his office agreed not to make direct contact with Card after his teenage son and ex-wife reported their concerns on May 3, in which they told a deputy that Card's anger and paranoia worsened after he got a hearing aid in February.

When, months later, the Army Reserve unit reported Card's threats to carry out a mass shooting, another sheriff's deputy attempted to visit Card at his trailer home in Bowdoin on Sep 15 and Sep 16, but there was no answer, the sheriff's office said.

"His commander advised that they were trying to get treatment for Mr. Card and that he thought it best to let Card have time to himself," the sheriff's office said.

