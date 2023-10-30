US and Venezuela Restore Ties Amid Accusations of Diplomatic Hypocrisy

The dramatic shift in ties has met accusations of diplomatic hypocrisy, after Washington last month U-turned on years of punishing measures against the country’s socialist government. In return, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to let election monitors into the country to observe its presidential contest next year, while also allowing opposition candidates to run.

However, the move may also be driven by geopolitics, as the US seeks to keep Venezuela’s distance from Iran, China and Russia, experts told CNA. The new US-Venezuela relationship is, however, built on a shaky platform of mutual interests. Much of Venezuela’s oil production had been frozen by sanctions after former US president Donald Trump imposed the restrictions in 2019. The thaw began in November last year, when the US allowed American company Chevron to resume the production and export of Venezuelan oil

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAİTS_TİMES: S’pore firm to help restore soil in Mongolia to improve yields, generate carbon creditsKinRoss will use a patented composting method to revive degraded soil for plant growth. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Blinken warns North Korea, Russia military ties 'growing and dangerous'SEOUL: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday (Nov 9) that military ties between North Korea and Russia are "growing and dangerous", and called on China to restrain Pyongyang.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Blinken concerned by growing Russia-North Korea military tiesHe called it a “two-way street” involving arms flows and technical support. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Blinken in Seoul for talks as North Korea and Russia boost military tiesSEOUL: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting key regional ally South Korea on Thursday (Nov 9) for talks set to focus on security, as North Korea

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: As Bhutan and India reaffirm friendly ties, China remains the elephant in the roomBhutan is the only country in South Asia with which Beijing doesn't have formal diplomatic ties . Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Joe Biden, Xi Jinping set to steal Apec spotlight with talks to steady tiesWASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold summit talks in San Francisco next week as they seek to stabilise tense ties by meeting in-person for just the second time in nearly three years, but little bonhomie and no grand bargains appear in the offing. The summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »