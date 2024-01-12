US and UK launch strikes against Iran-backed group in Red Sea

The two countries launched the strikes on Thursday (Jan 11), the first against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year. The strikes, conducted with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, were in direct response to the Houthi attacks. Tit-for-tat strikes are expected to continue between the Houthis and its backers, and the western coalition, as neither have a clear endgame at the moment, observers said.





