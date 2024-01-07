US and European diplomats work to prevent Gaza war from spreading

Top US and European diplomats are seeking ways to prevent the Gaza war from spreading further in the Middle East. Despite their efforts, more bloodshed continues to challenge their mission, and Israel remains determined to press on with its campaign. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the European Union's top diplomat, Mr Josep Borrell, are visiting the region to address the spillover of the conflict into Lebanon, the West Bank, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ends its campaign in Gaza





