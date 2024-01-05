US and European diplomats visit Middle East to address Gaza conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Europe’s top diplomat Josep Borrell were due in the Middle East on Jan 5 to try to halt the spillover of the conflict in Gaza to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Red Sea shipping lanes. Palestinians reported intensified attacks by Israeli planes and tanks in densely populated areas, resulting in the death of 162 Gazans in the past 24 hours. The Israeli government was criticized for its inhumane actions.





