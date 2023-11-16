US and China to Hold Summit at Filoli in San Francisco

Filoli, a grand house and garden near the California coast, has been chosen as the venue for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and a Chinese official. Both leaders believe that their countries should avoid conflict despite their skepticism of each other. The summit will take place in San Francisco, the host city for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Enterprise Singapore launches San Francisco Overseas Centre to boost trade and investmentEnterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Tuesday (Nov 14) launched its San Francisco Overseas Centre to facilitate Singapore companies’ entry into the United States and boost trade and investment between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who officiated the opening, said that despite a more complex global environment, he is hopeful that Singapore is wide open for business.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Enterprise Singapore launches San Francisco Overseas Centre to boost trade with USEnterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has opened its San Francisco Overseas Centre to help Singapore companies enter the US market and enhance trade and investment between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed optimism about the US maintaining and strengthening its relationship with Asia and the rest of the world.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet for Talks on Military Conflicts and AIU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet for talks that aim to ease tensions on military conflicts, drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence. However, significant progress on economic differences may be delayed.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet for Talks on Military Conflicts and AIU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet for the first time in a year to discuss military conflicts, drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence. However, significant progress on economic differences may be delayed.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: US President Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talksUS President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Wednesday for talks that may ease friction between the two superpowers over military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STFOREİGNDESK: Biden and Xi Meet at High-Stakes Summit in CaliforniaUS President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and pledged to reduce tensions as they met for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in California.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »