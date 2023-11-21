US and China Compete in Advanced Packaging of Semiconductors

US President Joe Biden has adopted a two-pronged approach to constrain China’s high-tech progress, curbing Beijing’s access to leading-edge chips while bolstering semiconductor production in the United States. He is about to ratchet up the pressure further, shifting focus to an emerging arena of the contest for technological supremacy: the process of packaging semiconductors that is increasingly seen as a path to achieving higher performance.

Only the US is not alone is recognising the potential of so-called advanced packaging: China too is capitalising on an area that is not subject to sanctions, capturing global market share, and achieving progress denied it in manufacturing high-end chips. Up until very recently, the business of packaging semiconductors – encasing chips in materials that both protect them and connect them to the electronic device they are part of – was, at best, an afterthought for the industry. So it was outsourced, mainly to Asia, with China a prime beneficiar





