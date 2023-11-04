Ursula von der Leyen visits Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's EU accession

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends the UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Britain Nov 2, 2023. (File photo: Joe Giddens/Pool via REUTERS) "Good to be back in Kyiv for my sixth wartime visit," von der Leyen wrote on social media platform X, posting a picture of her with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a railway station..

The EU’s financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy. And how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression." The EU assessment due on Wednesday is expected to detail how far Ukraine has advanced in fulfilling various economic, legal, and other criteria to clear the way for accession talks to be launched in December. Ukraine, which applied to join the European Union days after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, sees joining the trade bloc as a top priority. The EU's 27 members are due at a summit in December to decide whether to allow Kyiv to begin accession negotiations, a move requiring the unanimous backing of all the bloc's members. Ukraine's bid got a boost on Thursday when German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was confident the bloc would advance Ukraine's application next month. Membership talks typically take years and involve extensive legal, political and economic refor

