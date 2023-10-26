Upskirter defended himself at trial, criticising police and AGC, but is convicted and given jail

Tan Wee Jian claimed he used to work for the Manpower Ministry and that he had"sensitive information" which would be embarrassing if released publicly.New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: A man who took an upskirt image of a woman claimed trial to his charges, criticising the way the police and the Attorney-General's Chambers handled the case, and saying he used to work for the Ministry of Manpower.

According to a judgement made available on Thursday, the victim, identified only as Ms P, was heading home from work on Jun 15, 2021 and passing through Orchard MRT Station when the incident occurred. She shouted"Oi!" at him. He did not respond, but stared at her for a few seconds before hurrying past her up the escalator.

The footage partly corroborated Ms P's testimony, capturing a person standing close behind her on the escalator. When the police went to Tan's home on Jul 1, 2021 to arrest him, they searched for IT gadgets which could be linked to the offence, and seized several devices including a Lenovo laptop and an iPhone. headtopics.com

He said he had checked and accepted that he had used his EZ-Link card to travel to Orchard MRT Station on that day. He claimed the shops he intended to patronise all turned out to be closed that day, so he ended up just waiting in that area for his bus.

He claimed there was"no physical evidence to show" that he was the subject captured in CCTV footage on the escalator behind Ms P. Tan also claimed that he had obsessive compulsive disorder and that he had faced mental challenges as a result of the case being brought against him. headtopics.com

After being convicted, Tan argued that he should be given mandatory treatment. He said he had suffered mentally and financially as a result of the case, which had taken a long time.

