Uplift lower-income families towards 'sustained progress', close early education gaps: Forward SG report

Longer-term help will be extended to lower-income families if they show progress in achieving specific goalsParent support programmes will be scaled up, and aim to build parents' confidence and ability to manage their child's behaviourThis overarching message underpinned two main approaches that the Forward SG report, which was released on Friday (Oct 27), put forth to help such families.

The report added, however: “There is a natural tendency for families with greater means to pass on advantages to their children, enabling them to do even better. Over time, those from lower-income households will find it harder to catch up, and their children will also face many starting disadvantages.”

The report highlighted that the benefits of social empowerment can be seen through the Fresh Start Housing Scheme, which since 2016 has helped second-timer families with young children living in public rental flats own a home again. headtopics.com

SkillsFuture top-up for mature mid-career Singaporeans, more support for ITE grads: Forward SG report The government also asks that businesses and communities contribute financial resources, volunteer their time or offer other support in-kind to help lower-income families. Banks like DBS and OCBC currently invest their time and resources in ComLink programmes, including new schemes.

As such, the government will extend full childcare subsidies to all lower-income families"based on their income tier", so parents can be assured that they can afford to send their children to preschool. headtopics.com

