Upgrade in US-Japan Alliance and Formation of Trilateral Partnership

The announcements last week of an upgrade in the US-Japan alliance and the formation of a new trilateral partnership between the US, Japan and the Philippines are a significant addition to the defence networks that have marked the region since the end of World War II. They also signal a shift from the existing pattern.

Japan would also be melded into the second pillar of Aukus, the trilateral security agreement between Australia, the UK and the US. This pillar involves the development of advanced capabilities such as cyber assets, artificial intelligence and quantum capabilities. To get a sense of how far the alliance has come, one must examine where it has been. In 1997, the two allies announced that Japan could provide logistical and non-combat support for the US military in “areas surrounding Japan”. In April 2021, this was made more specific,

Among other things, the three countries said they would advance trilateral defence linkages, through combined naval exercises and “additional partners” such as Australia and South Korea. The common denominator in these exercises was Japan. The fact it has been a longstanding contributor to the security of South-east Asian countries would also make it more palatable for South-east Asian countries to work with Quad countries.

Japan has generally been highly regarded by South-east Asian countries. In the 2024 State of South-east Asia Survey published by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, Japan was ranked as the third most strategically relevant dialogue partner of Asean . It was ahead of other middle powers, including South Korea, the UK, Australia and India.

