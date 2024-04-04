UOB CEO's Daughter Grace Wee Buys $40m GCB Near Holland Village

UOB CEO's daughter Grace Wee is purchasing a GCB along Ford Avenue. It's more money than most would see in a lifetime and more space than what most can fill, but Grace Wee likely knew what she was doing when she forked out close to $40 million for a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) near Holland Village. Grace Wee, scion of the Wee family and youngest child of United Overseas Bank chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong, is buying a GCB on Ford Avenue for $39.

5 million, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday (April 3). This purchase has been set underway amid speculation of how the deceased Wee family patriarch, Wee Cho Yaw's US$10.6 billion (S$14.3 billion) fortune would be split among his children and grandchildren. Grace's father, Ee Cheong, reportedly holds a net worth of US$4.6 billion and is the richest of Wee's children, Bloomberg reported. Ee Cheong is also one of the new faces on the Forbes list of global billionaires published on Tuesday (April 2

