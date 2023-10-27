UOB cards score big with early access to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran concert tickets

Fees from UOB’s credit card business jumped 89 per cent from a year ago to a record $104 million in the quarter, the lender said on Thursday, as it reported an expanded profit. Card fees accounted for nearly a fifth of net fee income in the three months, a bigger portion compared to more than 10 per cent in the same period in 2022.

The bank is expecting a double-digit increase in fee income next year, chief executive Wee Ee Cheong told reporters at a post-results briefing. “If you have a UOB credit card, it’s a small advantage,” Mr Wee said, referring to access to Swift’s concerts through the pre-sale tickets. “There’s more to come. Look at Ed Sheeran – it’s the same thing,” he added.

Tickets to a pre-sale for UOB cardholders, which started at 10am on Friday via the Ticketmaster online platform, sold out within one-and-a-half hours. Tickets to a pre-sale for UOB cardholders for Ed Sheeran's 2024 Singapore concert sold out within one-and-a-half hours on Friday. PHOTO: AEG PRESENTS ASIAFor one, the sheer demand for tickets overloaded Ticketmaster’s website, with many fans being booted off before they could complete their transactions. Tickets for the Swift pre-sale were spread out over six dates too, versus just one for Sheeran. headtopics.com

UOB cardholders in Singapore will still be able to participate in the UOB Cardmember pre-sales for Sheeran’s concerts in Bangkok (Feb 10) and Jakarta (March 2). UOB card members in those countries were also able to participate in the Singapore pre-sale.

