Mr Jose Isidro Camacho, chairman of UAS' Board of Trustees, believes that full-time artists contribute to society in many ways.

The Filipino national and Singapore permanent resident, who has lived here for more than 20 years, says: “I know about the travails of artists and their education, so I think I have an appreciation as a parent on the needs that can be provided by an arts institution like UAS.”

Currently, Lasalle and Nafa offer degree programmes with Goldsmiths, University of London, University of the Arts London and the Royal College of Music, all in the United Kingdom. “The arts are not the easiest thing to be successful in, at least financially. You can be very successful, but have to live a simple life,” concedes the 68-year-old. headtopics.com

Mr Camacho says: “He is our son and we would support him, but he doesn’t want it. He lives independently and has managed to do so.” As a conceptual artist, she has performed at major art institutions including the Tate Modern in London. But she also has a corporate career and is currently a director at global design company Ideo.What Bea has achieved in her career is what he hopes for graduates of UAS.

As an example, he cites Singapore artist Tang Da Wu, who founded the influential arts group, The Artists Village, in 1988. He sits on the board of STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery, so he is familiar with the art scene in Singapore.Local artists he admires include Charles Lim and Amanda Heng, who have had solo exhibitions at STPI. Lim’s media include film, installation, sound, text, drawings and photographs, while Heng is a multidisciplinary artist well known for exploring feminist issues. headtopics.com

Read more:

The Straits Times »