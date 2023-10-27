University of the Arts Singapore chairman Jose Isidro ‘Lito’ Camacho: I’m an arts warrior

Mr Jose Isidro Camacho, chairman of the new UAS Board of Trustees, believes that full-time artists contribute to society in many ways.

The Filipino national and Singapore permanent resident says: “I know about the travails of artists and their education, so I think I have an appreciation as a parent on the needs that can be provided by an arts institution like UAS.”

Currently, Lasalle and Nafa offer degree programmes with Goldsmiths, University of London and University of the Arts London, and the Royal College of Music, in the United Kingdom. “The arts are not the easiest thing to be successful in, at least financially. You can be very successful, but have to live a simple life,” concedes the 68-year-old. headtopics.com

Mr Camacho says: “He is our son and we would support him, but he doesn’t want it. He lives independently and has managed to do so.” As a conceptual artist, she has performed at major art institutions including the Tate Modern in London. But she also has a corporate career and is currently a director at global design company Ideo.

As an example, he cites Singapore artist Tang Da Wu, who founded the influential arts group, The Artists Village, in 1988. He sits on the board of STPI Creative Workshop & Gallery, so he is familiar with the art scene in Singapore.Local artists he admires include Charles Lim and Amanda Heng, who have had solo exhibitions at STPI. Lim’s media include film, installation, sound, text, drawings and photographs, while Heng is a multidisciplinary artist well known for exploring feminist issues. headtopics.com

His wife Kim, whom he met when they were both studying at the Harvard Business School in the 1970s, shares his passion for art.

Read more:

straits_times »

Baby in Malaysia dies after father left her in car for hours in universityA 16-month-old baby girl in Malaysia died after her father left her in the car for hours. The incident took place at a public university in the east coast state of Terengganu on Wednesday. Malaysian media reported that the father forgot to send his daughter to a... Read more ⮕

Baby in Malaysia dies after father left her in car for hours in universityThe father forgot to send his daughter to a daycare centre. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

PAP introduces another new face in Sengkang GRCSINGAPORE — Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Oct 26) announced a new branch chair in the opposition-run Sengkang Group Representation Constituency. Read more ⮕

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesThis is his second medal in China, after he clinched silver in the men’s S7 400m freestyle on Tuesday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore retrenchments rise in Q3, unemployment on a 'slow uptrend'Retrenchments in Singapore rose in the third quarter of 2023 after declining in the previous quarter, though the labour market expanded despite the weaker economic outlook. Richa Mathew reports. Read more ⮕

Malaysia to negotiate continuation of Johor Bahru-Singapore shuttle serviceThe termination of the Shuttle Tebrau train service was one of the conditions agreed between the two countries in implementing the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, says Malaysia’s transport minister. Read more ⮕