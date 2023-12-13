United Nations Climate Conference Signals End of Fossil Fuels

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber (left) and UN climate chief Simon Stiell embrace at the climate talks in Dubai on Dec 13.in Dubai signals the beginning of the end for fossil fuels and lays the foundation for global action to save the planet from catastrophic climate change. For the first time, a United Nations climate conference has directly referred to fossil fuels in a decision text, overcoming nearly three decades of resistance by the fossil fuel industry.

Nearly 200 nations supported a transition away from coal, oil and gas, the burning of which is the main source of emissions driving climate change, and the deal calls on nations The agreement brokered by the host, the United Arab Emirates, is not perfect but is a much-needed reset of global climate action, which had become bogged down by deep geopolitical rifts in recent years. To win agreement, the two-week talks went into an extra day of negotiations, leading to the deal called The UAE Consensus that will be crucial in informing the next round of national climate plans, which must be ready by 202





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Climate Scientist Shares Views on COP28 TalksAssociate Professor Winston Chow, the first Singaporean elected to the United Nations' top climate body, shares his views on the COP28 talks and the climate change challenge. He credits his brothers for inspiring him to become a climate scientist due to their curiosity about Singapore's hot weather. Assoc Prof Chow brings a light-hearted edge to the serious task of understanding and communicating climate change.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

No guarantees for frontline communities in Asia to receive climate change financial assistanceCommunities on the frontline of climate change in Asia face no guarantees of receiving a share of landmark financial assistance agreed upon by 200 nations at global climate change talks in Dubai on Thursday (Nov 30). Environmental advocacy and indigenous rights groups observing the United Nations-led Conference of the Parties (COP28) had mixed reactions to the potentially historic pledge to operationalise a loss and damage fund after years of tense negotiations. Loss and damage is the notion that the countries historically responsible for planet-warming emissions should financially help nations bearing the worst of the impacts.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Listed companies show improvement in sustainability reporting, but lack climate-related disclosuresA biennial study conducted by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School reveals that listed companies have improved in their sustainability reporting. However, the study also highlights the lack of climate-related disclosures, including climate transition plans. The average score for sustainability reporting in 2023 increased to 75 out of 100, but dropped when climate-related disclosures were included in the scorecard. Out of the 535 SGX-listed firms that published sustainability reports, 73% provided climate-related disclosures according to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Envoys to Decide on Rules for UN-Overseen Emissions MarketClimate negotiators at COP28 may bolster carbon trading when they decide on rules for a new United Nations-overseen emissions market that can lower the cost of fighting global warming.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

US Faces Increasing Danger from Climate Change, Government Report WarnsThe floods, heatwaves, storms and fires fed by global warming are getting worse across the United States and will pose increasing danger to Americans unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply and swiftly.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Less Than Half of Singaporeans Optimistic in Averting Climate DisasterOnly 41.3% of Singaporeans are optimistic in averting a climate disaster, with the number notable among those aged 30 and below. The rate has decreased from last year, attributed to various factors including rising prices and the urgent need for sustainable strategies.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »