United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9 Aircraft

United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 Max 9 aircraft, raising concerns about the production process of Boeing Max jets. The disclosure comes after an accident where a cabin panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane. Boeing shares sank 8% as the latest setback has left it trailing rival Airbus.





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines' 737 Max 9 AircraftUnited Airlines has discovered loose bolts on several 737 Max 9 aircraft, raising concerns about the production process of Boeing Max jets. This setback has caused Boeing shares to decline.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets for Safety ChecksAlaska Airlines has grounded dozens of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets for safety checks after a cabin panel blowout forced a brand-new airplane loaded with passengers to make an emergency landing. The 65 similar planes will be returned to service after precautionary maintenance and safety inspections.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Boeing 737 Max 9 Aircraft Grounded for Safety ChecksUS regulators have ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for safety checks following a cabin panel blowout. A piece of fuselage tore off the left side of the jet as it climbed, forcing pilots to turn back and land safely.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Airlines Resumes Operations of All 12 A380sSingapore Airlines has put all 12 of its Airbus A380s back into service as part of its fleet management strategy. The airline retired seven A380s in November 2020, reducing its fleet size to 12. The 12th A380 resumed flight operations on Dec 7 after three years and nine months.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Japan Airlines plane catches fire on runway at Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines passenger jet caught fire on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The incident involved a runway collision and resulted in a smooth evacuation and rescue operation. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

United Nations Climate Conference Signals End of Fossil FuelsThe United Nations climate conference in Dubai marks a significant milestone as it directly refers to fossil fuels in a decision text for the first time. Nearly 200 nations support a transition away from coal, oil, and gas, and the agreement calls on nations to take action to save the planet from catastrophic climate change. The deal, known as The UAE Consensus, is a crucial reset of global climate action.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »