UN Security Council Struggles to Find Unified Voice on Israel-Hamas War

The UN Security Council struggled to find a unified voice on Dec 19 on pausing the Israel-Hamas war as aid efforts neared collapse and global economic fallout spread. With calls growing for a new truce, Qatar-based Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is to visit Egypt on Dec 20 for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange with Israel, a source close to the Islamist group said.

In what they say is a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired missiles and drones towards cargo ships in the Red Sea





